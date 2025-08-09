Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

