Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.3%

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.87. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

