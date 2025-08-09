Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Marc Zenner Buys 2,200 Shares

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Marc Zenner bought 2,200 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 71,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,294.40. The trade was a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Onespan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Onespan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Onespan’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Onespan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,390,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Onespan by 8.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,341,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 177,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Onespan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Onespan by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 395,222 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Onespan by 21.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,185 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

