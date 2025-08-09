ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Price Target Raised to $19.00

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. ODP has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $583.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.38.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ODP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ODP will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ODP by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ODP by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 911,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

