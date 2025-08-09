NWK Group Inc. Takes $5.21 Million Position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000. Docusign makes up about 2.4% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Docusign by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Docusign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 25.9% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Docusign by 54.3% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.64 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

