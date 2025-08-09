NWK Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 241,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $220.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

