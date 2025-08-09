nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) EVP Sells $1,594,808.49 in Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $1,594,808.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,636.96. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in nVent Electric by 57.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.