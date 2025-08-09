Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Holdings Cut by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 61,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 808,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 167,498 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $43.39.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

