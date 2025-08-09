Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $246.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

