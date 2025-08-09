Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Novartis stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $246.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

