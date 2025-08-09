Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Up 24.4% – Should You Buy?

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 349,993 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average daily volume of 26,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nova Leap Health Trading Up 24.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R. Wayne Myles acquired 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,804.00. Company insiders own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

