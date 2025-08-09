Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Shares Up 24.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) shot up 24.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28. 349,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average session volume of 26,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nova Leap Health Trading Up 24.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of C$15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R. Wayne Myles purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$47,804.00. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.