Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Shares Up 24.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) rose 24.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 349,993 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average daily volume of 26,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nova Leap Health

In other Nova Leap Health news, Director R. Wayne Myles acquired 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,804.00. Insiders own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.