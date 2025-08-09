NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $71,343.75. Following the sale, the director owned 66,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,887.40. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. NMI has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

