NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.