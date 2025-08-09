New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) Insider Purchases A$268,000.00 in Stock

New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC – Get Free Report) insider Gilmour (Gil) Clausen acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$268,000.00 ($175,163.40).
Gilmour (Gil) Clausen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 25th, Gilmour (Gil) Clausen sold 15,000,000 shares of New World Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04), for a total value of A$1,005,000.00 ($656,862.75).
New World Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.97.
About New World Resources
New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and redevelopment of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Antler copper project situated near the east of Yucca in northwestern Arizona; the Javelin VMS project covering approximately 4,000 acres located near Antler project in Arizona; and the Tererro copper-gold-zinc VMS project located near north-east of the city of Albuquerque in northern New Mexico.
