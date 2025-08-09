New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 21,581 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,581 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCW. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $10,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,152,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 1,094,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 958,479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,544,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after buying an additional 912,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 6.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,291,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,870,000 after purchasing an additional 843,225 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, Director Veronica Rogers sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $36,747.30. Following the sale, the director owned 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,832.80. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 102,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $645,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,634.80. The trade was a 53.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,355 shares of company stock worth $1,733,596. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCW. Stephens cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price objective on Mister Car Wash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $265.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

