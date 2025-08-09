New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,922 shares in the company, valued at $15,878,601.54. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

