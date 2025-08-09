New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 179.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

