New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Insider Activity

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $2,392,872.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,970.79. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 35,007 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,373,124.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $520,694.99. The trade was a 82.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,822 shares of company stock worth $18,221,432. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.