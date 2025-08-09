New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of LRCX opened at $101.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

