New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,832,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 8,601,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,752,000 after acquiring an additional 652,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 516,023 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,374.40. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,164.82. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BXMT opened at $18.89 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -269.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -2,685.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

