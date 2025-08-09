New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD opened at $181.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.62. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,436.38. This trade represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.