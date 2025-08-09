New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

