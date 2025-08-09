New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 52,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MAA stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

