New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,263 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 55.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial Price Performance

Stag Industrial stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.91. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STAG

Stag Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.