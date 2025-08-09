New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 529.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.3%

IRDM stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.