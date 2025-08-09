New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 904 Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of BRKR opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

