New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 761 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ELF stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.34. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $165,512.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,474,483.32. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $175,944.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 158,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,618,015.83. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,589 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,949. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

