Needham & Company LLC Boosts Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $18.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMPL. Bank of America raised their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Amplitude alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amplitude

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, Director Erica Schultz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,019.36. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $106,189.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,152 shares in the company, valued at $988,608.48. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,911 shares of company stock worth $571,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.