nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Pierre Naude Sells 4,659 Shares

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $127,889.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,192,461 shares in the company, valued at $32,733,054.45. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
nCino Price Performance
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. nCino Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -100.73, a P/E/G ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.77.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.77 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. nCino’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
