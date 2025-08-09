Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,326 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,939,000 after buying an additional 1,372,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after buying an additional 1,151,821 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 15,023.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after buying an additional 285,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,306,000 after buying an additional 274,923 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Stock Performance

Revvity stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RVTY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

