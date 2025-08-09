National Bankshares Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$24.75

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$24.75 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$20.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.80. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.18 and a 1 year high of C$21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard’s revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.

