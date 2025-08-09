National Bankshares Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$24.75

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$24.75 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard’s revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.
