National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$111.18.
In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total value of C$652,575.20. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
