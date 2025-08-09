National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Parkland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.82.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$38.14 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$30.09 and a 12-month high of C$40.29. The stock has a market cap of C$6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

