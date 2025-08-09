National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 41,480 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of Cigna Group worth $100,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $275.03 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.45. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.72.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

