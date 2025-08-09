National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $76,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,629,176. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.