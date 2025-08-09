National Bank of Canada FI Buys 708,451 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 346.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,451 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $89,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 892,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,065,000 after acquiring an additional 419,443 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 114.4% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GPN stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

