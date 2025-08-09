National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 534,404 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.13% of Exelon worth $58,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Exelon by 354.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 150,876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,795,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 141.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

