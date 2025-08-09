Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,445 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $35,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,146,000. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.7% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 42.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,839 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4%
Nasdaq stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
