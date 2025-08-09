NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.76 and traded as high as $37.86. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 2,951 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $275.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

