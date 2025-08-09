Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.4615.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Roth Capital cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $23.21 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $39.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 20,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

