MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 173,000 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,000. Altria Group comprises about 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,288,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,487 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6,969.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,787,000 after buying an additional 2,131,813 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,421 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.92%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

