MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,999 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 123,301 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

