MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 880,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,794,000. Healthpeak Properties makes up 0.4% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,560 shares of company stock worth $249,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

