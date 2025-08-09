MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 33,000 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 550.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $227.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

