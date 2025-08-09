MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 1,065,000 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,065,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,240,000. Visa makes up about 8.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $336.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $258.74 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

