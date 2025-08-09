Morgan Stanley Cuts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $58.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRBR. Mizuho lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.3%

BRBR opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shawn Conway purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $98,307.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,685 shares in the company, valued at $243,400.85. The trade was a 67.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.29 per share, for a total transaction of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,282.75. This represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $836,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 144,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.