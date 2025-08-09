Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Financial Analysis

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Clean Harbors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -5.10% 0.47% 0.21% Clean Harbors 6.48% 14.82% 5.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Clean Harbors”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $696.40 million 1.30 -$62.31 million ($2.32) -11.25 Clean Harbors $5.89 billion 2.16 $402.30 million $7.12 33.34

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clean Harbors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Clean Harbors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Harbors has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group and Clean Harbors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Clean Harbors 0 2 7 1 2.90

Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.65%. Clean Harbors has a consensus target price of $263.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Clean Harbors.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Montrose Environmental Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects. This segment also offers technical advisory and consulting services, including regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, ecosystem and toxicological assessments, and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves financial, oil and gas, utilities, construction, automotive, real-estate, midstream energy, manufacturing, commodities, petrochemical, food and beverage, telecommunications, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

