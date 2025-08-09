Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Increased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. CICC Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

